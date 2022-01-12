The elite Special Boat Service forces are “struggling to train because they don’t have a large enough swimming pool,” according to the report.

Elite Special Boat Service forces are’struggling to train due to a lack of a large enough swimming pool,’ according to the report.

SPECIAL Boat Service forces are unable to train because they do not have access to a large enough swimming pool, according to a member of Parliament.

Conservative Richard Drax stated that the elite commandos require a large pool in which to practice their stealth tactics with mini-submarines.

He went on to say that the existing facility in Poole, Dorset, was “unfit for purpose” and that the frogmen only used it occasionally.

Secret mini-submersibles are used by the unit, which is a sister service to the feared SAS, to sneak into hostile territory and sabotage enemy shipping.

“They need a pool of some size and depth where they can train in a realistic environment,” Mr. Drax said.

“If we can’t provide the most basic facilities for our own Special Forces, I can’t think of a higher priority than accommodation.”

Mr Drax’s constituency includes Poole Harbour and the Channel, where the commandos train on a regular basis.

However, he claimed that the weather limited their ability to train at sea, and he urged the government to send “money cascading down.”

Strategic Command, which oversees UK Special Forces, is in charge of prioritizing its budget, according to Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin.

“If they don’t get it, it’s only because there are things that are more important than our Special Forces,” he explained.