The emir of Qatar meets with the speaker of Turkey’s parliament.

The emir of Qatar meets with the speaker of the Turkish parliament.

The focus of the discussions is on Qatar’s and Turkiye’s friendship.

DOHA, QARABIA

In Doha, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop on Wednesday.

The emir’s office said in a statement that the two sides discussed friendship relations and cooperation, as well as ways to strengthen them.

Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar, Hassan bin Abdulla al-Ghanim, was present at the meeting.

Turkiye and Qatar have strong ties, particularly since Saudi Arabia and others imposed a blockade on the Gulf country in 2017.

In recent years, the two countries’ military and economic ties have grown stronger.

Bassel Barakat wrote the piece.