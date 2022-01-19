The end of the COVID pandemic and vaccine equity are discussed by a World Economic Forum panel.

‘The path to ending this pandemic is greater cooperation and greater solidarity,’ says the head of Africa’s disease control and prevention centers.

At a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday, a panel titled Meeting the Challenge of Vaccine Equity discussed the COVID-19 pandemic as well as vaccine equity around the world.

In response to the pandemic, John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “What we have seen over the last few years is the collapse of global cooperation and solidarity.”

“I believe there is no reason why Africa should be lagging behind with (only) 7% of the population fully immunized.

“We have to be optimistic for the future but certainly take lessons from the past,” Nkengasong said of the continent’s 1.2 billion people.

“We remain optimistic in Africa that we can achieve the 70% target as a continent.”

To get from where we are to 70%, we need to mobilize all of our resources, including increased global cooperation, partnership, solidarity, and coordination,” he said.

“Whether we end the pandemic in 2022 or 2023, greater cooperation and greater solidarity are the keys to ending it.”

According to a survey conducted by The Economist, “at the moment, inequality is a stronger predictor of COVID deaths than age,” said Gabriela Bucher, executive director of Oxfam International.

“This demonstrates that many of those deaths could have been avoided.”

We have 5.5 million deaths, and things would have been different if we had used a different approach from the start,” Bucher said.

If the model is changed, she believes the pandemic can be ended by the end of the year.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance’s CEO, Seth Berkley, stated that the organization is not behind in distributing vaccines to COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) countries, and that the target of 950 million vaccine doses to AMC countries was met by the end of 2021.

“In terms of vaccine delivery, the first vaccine was delivered to a developing country 39 days after the first vaccine was delivered to a high-income country.

Never before has anything like this been attempted.

But then we ran into roadblock after roadblock.

Export restrictions were imposed.

We’re talking about ourselves.

