According to the World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19, the end of the coronavirus pandemic is “in sight,” though a “difficult” few months still lie ahead.

Dr. David Nabarro likened the situation to a long-distance race, noting that most counties are well past the halfway point.

“I’m afraid we’re moving through the marathon, but there’s no way to say we’re at the finish line – we can see the finish line in sight, but we’re not there,” he said.

And there will be some hiccups along the way.

And while I can’t predict how bad they’ll be, I can tell you what I’m anticipating.

“First and foremost, this virus is still evolving; we have Omicron now, but there will be more variants in the future.”

Second, it has a global impact.

And, while health services in Western Europe are barely keeping up, they are completely overwhelmed in many other parts of the world.

Finally, it is abundantly clear that major restrictions have no place in any country, especially in poor countries.

“People have to keep working, and politicians have to make some difficult decisions right now.”

It’ll be difficult for at least the next three months.”

Scientists in the United Kingdom, on the other hand, were skeptical of such a prediction.

“This pandemic will continue until all countries have what they need to bring the pandemic under control,” said Dr Gail Carson, deputy chair of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network at the University of Oxford.

As this pandemic has demonstrated, we are all part of the same world.

“It has also exposed all countries’ flaws in health-care systems, society – the poor, politics, and the economy, as well as the necessity of working together to get out of this.”

As a result, it is up to all of us to bring the light at the end of the tunnel closer to view and to rebuild as a global community.”

Countries will most likely arrive at, according to David Heymann, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

