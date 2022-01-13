The endangered Batman river fish has been discovered in Turkiye, and it will be protected.

The endangered Batman river fish has been discovered in Turkiye and will be protected.

Turkish researchers continue their study to protect species in the southeastern province after making a groundbreaking rediscovery of critically endangered fish.

Researchers in southeastern Turkiye are still working to protect a critically endangered fish that has been invisible to humans for nearly 50 years.

Cuneyt Kaya, a fisheries biologist, and Munevver Oral, a research fellow at Turkiye’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan University in the black sea province Rize, have been working on the loach (Paraschistura chrysicristinae), which is on the IUCN’s red list and is one of the world’s ten most wanted fish species.

Kaya told Anadolu Agency that he has been working in the region for the past 12 years as part of his thesis research on the Tigris (Dicle) River’s fish fauna.

“We’ve been looking for this species (Batman River Loach) for a long time,” he said, adding that on the first day of the nine-day field work, they rediscovered the critically endangered fish in the Sason creeks of the Batman River.

“We now have a better understanding of its habitat and population.

We will continue to identify and protect them from now on.”

He claims that the Batman River loach’s natural habitat is under threat, citing drought and pollution as examples.

The second step of their research is to protect the species, he said, detailing their efforts, which include meetings with local officials and non-governmental organizations.

He also thanked American actor Leonardo DiCaprio for publicizing the discovery and bringing it to the attention of a larger audience.

They’re also looking for another critically endangered fish, the Leopard barbel, which was last seen ten years ago, according to Kaya.

They also want to raise awareness among the region’s fisheries so that they can recognize endangered species.

Meanwhile, Munevver Oral stated that the species’ gene data, or DNA sequence, will be uploaded to GenBank as soon as possible.