The English Can’t Go Without Football So Plans for Finishing Out the Season Are Being Made

The world at large has ground to a halt with the outbreak of coronavirus, and we’ve just had confirmation that the lockdown here in the UK will be extended for another three weeks. ‘But what about the football?’ I hear you cry. I don’t care. But various football people do care, and they have a plan.

With ideas being bandied around for how the Premier League could complete the season, the latest news comes via an open letter from English Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry who says that while there’s no date for matches to resume, when they eventually do, it’ll most likely be behind closed doors with no fans allowed. Presumably so that they can get the matches back on sooner, without having to worry about social distancing measures for the general public.

“To give you an honest assessment of the current situation; the point at which you will be able to attend games again remains unclear. Please be assured, however, that we are going to welcome you back to stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. Your contribution to the matchday experience and atmospheres created in stadia up and down the country is something we should never take for granted. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you today when football will resume, though whenever we do return, matches are likely to be played without crowd.

“And whilst we are unfortunately without the presence of the hundreds of thousands of supporters who pass through EFL turnstiles each week, we will endeavour to bring live football direct into your homes once it returns. Plans are continuing to be worked up for all games to be broadcast either via our broadcast partners, iFollow or equivalent Club streaming services. We will update you on this once we know when matches will recommence.”

Another letter from the EFL to club members apparently mentions plans for players to return to training on May 16 if the lockdown restrictions let up by then, which would be surprising, but they’re obviously keen to get things rolling again. Perry was keen to state that the EFL’s priority is to “deliver a successful conclusion to the 2019/20 season that ensures the integrity of our competitions”.

Parry bemoaned the loss of income clubs are facing right now, while at the same time, the Professional Footballers’ Association has scoffed at the idea that players should consider a 30 per cent pay cut. Either way, the football might at least be coming back on the telly over the next month or so, even if there are no fans in the stands to watch. [The Independent]

Feature image credit: Unsplash