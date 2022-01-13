The environmental impact of Glasgow events must be examined, according to a petition.

The ‘harmful’ environmental impact of Glasgow events should be investigated, according to a petition.

Petitioners want more oversight of events held on public land to ensure that the businesses or organizations hosting them are working to reduce emissions.

A petition has been circulated asking Glasgow City Council to ensure that the ‘harmful’ effects of events held on public land are thoroughly investigated before they are granted permission.

Residents are not informed of the environmental impact of events such as pollution in the city, according to the petition, which has been signed by 93 people.

Chrissy Sanachan, the main petitioner, will speak at a council meeting on Thursday.

They want businesses and organizations that use public land to make environmental and biodiversity impact assessments public.

They demanded that the council’s involvement in event decisions be open to public scrutiny before permission was granted.

The petition will be heard by the City Policy Committee for Wellbeing, Empowerment, Community, and Citizen Engagement next week.

Councillors will decide whether or not the issues raised require further action.

“The public has no idea what harm any use of their public spaces may cause them, their children, or their local environment,” the petition stated.

According to the petition, possible consequences include increased emissions, air, water, noise, and light pollution, as well as increased traffic.

“We call on the council to demonstrate commitment to sustainability, net zero emissions, and biodiversity protection by requiring transparent assessment of public land use,” the petition stated.

It also stated that “commercial applicants” should be required to offset projected emissions before being allowed to use their products.

According to a council report, the discussion of potential environmental and biodiversity impacts with event organizers is already part of the approval process.

It stated that “a variety of measures” are in place “to avoid, minimize, rectify, reduce, or offset any potential negative impacts” while enhancing positive ones.

Currently, suppliers are not required to compensate for potential emissions.