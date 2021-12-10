The epicenter of the Omicron Covid variant is in London and the East Midlands, but cases in the south-west could be overlooked.

Although the epicenter of the Omicron Covid variant is in London and the East Midlands, cases in the south-west may be overlooked.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows how Omicron cases increased dramatically in the last week of November.

Official figures show that London and the East Midlands have the highest number of Omicron cases in England.

However, because the labs that detect the new strain have lower coverage for this region, some cases in the south west of England are going unnoticed, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Between November 22 and December 5, there were 83 confirmed or suspected Omicron cases in West Northamptonshire, in the East Midlands.

There have been 131 confirmed or suspected cases of the variant in eight London boroughs, with the largest clusters in Lewisham (26 cases) and Newham (22 cases).

During this time period, there were 16 confirmed or suspected cases in Greenwich, 16 in Lambeth, 14 each in Hackney and Brent, 13 in Wandsworth, and 10 in Croydon.

In Buckinghamshire, in the south east, another 22 have been confirmed or suspected.

All close contacts of confirmed Omicron cases have been PCR tested, and they must self-isolate for 10 days.

S-gene target failure (SGTF) refers to the deletion of a gene that is normally picked up in a number of other covid variants, including Delta, and is used by scientists to detect suspected Omicron cases.

The “dropout” of the S-gene has become a marker for determining where Omicron is rising in relation to Delta in a given area.

While the proportion of SGTF samples remains below 5% of all sequenced covid cases, the numbers are beginning to rise as Omicron spreads throughout the UK community.

In comparison to the week before, the number of SGTF samples increased in several regions in the week ending November 30.

The Omicron variant was first identified in cases in Botswana and South Africa in mid-November, and despite the UK imposing flight bans on southern African countries on November 25, the strain had already started to spread in the UK.

The weekly count of cases with S-gene target failure in England was less than 150 until the week beginning November 23 – most likely due to the Alpha variant.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

