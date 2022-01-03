The estate of David Bowie has sold the singer’s back catalog in a deal worth “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The new owners would ‘treat it with the utmost dignity,’ according to the estate.

In a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, David Bowie’s estate has sold the publishing rights to the singer’s entire career’s worth of music.

The rights to songs from the British musical icon’s 26 studio albums, as well as the posthumously released album Toy and his two albums with the band Tin Machine, have been purchased by Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

“Heroes,” “Changes,” “Space Oddity,” “Fame,” “Let’s Dance,” and “Rebel Rebel” are among the timeless hits included in the deal, which spans six decades.

The deal between WCM, Warner Music Group’s publishing arm, and the David Bowie estate is worth more than (dollar)250 million (£185 million), according to Variety.

It comes after the two companies announced a global partnership last year to bring the late artist’s vast recorded catalogue, which dates from 1968 to his death in 2016, under the umbrella of the company.

“All of us at Warner Chappell are enormously proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogues in music history,” said WCM co-chairman and chief executive Guy Moot.

“These aren’t just great songs; they’re landmarks that have forever altered the course of modern music.”

“Bowie’s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope lyrically and musically, writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and became part of the global culture canon.”

“Not only in music, but also in the arts, fashion, and media, his work spanned massive pop hits and experimental adventures that inspired millions of fans and countless innovators.”

“As we strive to build on the legacy of this most extraordinary human being, we are looking forward to tending his unparalleled body of songs with passion and care.”

“We are truly gratified that David Bowie’s body of music will now be in the capable hands of Warner Chappell Music Publishing,” said entertainment lawyer Allen Grubman, who represents the Bowie estate.

“We are confident that they will treasure it and treat it with the utmost respect.”

It’s just the latest in a string of high-profile music-rights deals.

