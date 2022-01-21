The EU and Canada regard Russia’s threat to Ukraine as “extremely serious.”

The EU and Canada are taking Russia’s threat to Ukraine “very seriously.”

In Brussels, top diplomats will discuss European security and the situation in Ukraine.

BEIJING

On Thursday, top diplomats from the EU and Canada reiterated that Russia’s threat to Ukraine is “very serious.”

“Russia is already in Ukraine, and there is a threat of further invasion,” Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters after meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell about the situation in Ukraine.

In Brussels, Borrell and Joly held a series of talks on the most pressing foreign policy issues.

They discussed the Russian military build-up in and around Ukraine in the first part of the meeting, as well as last week’s key diplomatic engagements between NATO allies and Russia.

When asked about US Vice President Joe Biden’s recent remarks implying that a “minor incursion” in Ukraine would result in less severe consequences, Borrell said the Russian threat is “important” and “we take it very seriously.”

He explained, “When you land 140,000 troops, you can use them in a variety of ways.”

“We know the threat is real,” Joly said, “which is why I’m here after my visit to Ukraine.”

The allies reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

They also dismissed Russia’s security proposal, describing it as an attempt by Moscow to undermine European security by “redefining the security arrangement and restoring old fashioned and outdated spheres of influence.”

Later, Borrell and Jolly said they would discuss the situation in the West Bank, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, and Venezuela.

Joly will meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg later in the day.

Last week, talks between Russia and Western countries on draft treaties on European security arrangements proposed by Moscow stalled.

Biden said on Wednesday that he expects Russia to “move in” to Ukraine, but that the response to a “minor incursion” would prompt NATO allies to discuss it.