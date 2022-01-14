The EU applauds the first meeting between Turkiye and Armenia on normalizing relations.

The European Union applauds the first meeting between Turkiye and Armenia to discuss normalizing relations.

Bloc applauds a “critical” first step toward normalization of relations and pledges “support for any additional steps that may be taken.”

The European Union hailed Turkish-Armenian talks aimed at normalizing relations on Friday.

In a statement, Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for the European External Action Service, said, “The EU welcomes both Turkey and Armenia’s willingness to work on normalizing relations between the two countries and the appointment of Special Envoys for this purpose.”

The first meeting of special representatives was hailed as a “significant step forward” by the statement, which urged both countries to continue negotiations.

“Any additional concrete steps toward normalizing relations would be good news for regional stability, reconciliation prospects, and economic development,” Stano said.

Normalization of relations is “critical” for the EU’s engagement with both Turkiye and Armenia, he said.

As a result, in addition to the €4.5 million ((dollar)5.1 million) it has provided for projects in the areas of the economy, culture, education, and communication exchange, the bloc offers “support to possible additional steps” of the process, according to the statement.

The special representatives from Turkiye and Armenia met for the first time on Friday in Moscow, Russia’s capital.

The parties exchanged preliminary views on the process “in a positive and constructive atmosphere,” according to a statement from Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry, and “agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization.”