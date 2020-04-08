The EU cannot agree on a € 500 billion response to the virus crisis

(Bloomberg) –

European Union finance ministers have not agreed on a € 500 billion ($ 543 billion) package to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic and prolong a paralysis that raises doubts about the bloc’s ability to deal with the crisis to survive. Italian bonds fell.

In an emergency conference call that lasted more than 16 hours, the chief financial officers were unable to reconcile their conflicting visions with the steps needed to help European economies recover as countries in the hardest hit south of the continent faced the northern Hawks, because they shared the cost of the looming recession.

Given the potentially deepest recession ever recorded, the sharpness shows how Europe is in the same old divisions that almost tore it apart almost a decade ago during the sovereign debt crisis. A new call is planned for Thursday, although it is unclear what could cause countries to deviate from their red lines, not least because a massive intervention by the European Central Bank has somewhat reduced market pressure to compromise.

Two officials familiar with the discussion said the main cause of the collapse was a dispute between the Netherlands and Italy over the conditions associated with the possible use of euro area bailout funds to finance the shopping spree required to cushion the blow from the EU pandemic. Ministers also discussed the text of a joint statement, which referred to the possibility of joint debt issuance to fund the response.

Italian bonds fell, with 10-year yields rising 18 basis points to 1.80%, the highest since March 19. The euro was down against most of its 10-member peers, down 0.4% to $ 1.0852.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire and his German counterpart, Olaf Scholz, sent tweets after the collapse of the meeting, saying they would work together and urge all European nations to face the “extraordinary challenge” to reach an ambitious agreement. Scholz later told reporters that an agreement had been reached and hoped that an agreement would be reached before April 12.

The story goes on

The ministers had been asked by the EU heads of state and government to develop a set of measures to deal with the economic effects of the pandemic by the end of this week. But even as the virus continued to devour their economies and medical systems, they could not overcome the traditional dividing lines and questioned the next steps in the continent’s efforts to cope with the economic downturn.

Three main proposals to deal with the crisis are being discussed: using the European Stability Mechanism, the euro area bailout fund, to offer credit lines worth up to 2% of block member production; the creation of a pan-European guarantee fund managed by the European Investment Bank that could mobilize more than € 200 billion in liquidity for businesses; and an employment reinsurance system worth € 100 billion.

The French government also presented a plan to create a temporary reserve of 3% of the EU’s gross domestic production, a lifespan of up to 10 years, and to be financed through the joint issuance of debt to pay the cost of the crisis. The plan is controversial because it resembles an idea supported by several euro area countries for so-called corona bonds – common debt instruments that would reduce pressure on highly indebted countries such as Italy and, to a lesser extent, Spain and France.

While Germany has stated that it supports measures to support economic recovery, it has opposed any proposals that Member States would share debts. Other countries, such as the Netherlands and Austria, are also opposed to a joint issue, fearing that they could spend money in the poorer south.

“The Netherlands has been, is and will remain against #Eurobonds because it increases the risks in Europe instead of reducing them,” Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted on Wednesday, adding that countries could not agree on the ESM- To give credit lines conditionality. “To the extent that the ESM is used for economic support, we think it makes sense to combine it with economic measures.”

A roadmap for compromise remains difficult because the Member States are shaped by political considerations that leave them very little room for maneuver.

Italy does not want to be seen as an assignment to Northern Europe at a time of national crisis, especially since the ESM has become a popular target for eurosceptic politicians, according to a government official. And although they are optimistic that an agreement can be reached, the road will be difficult if Germany and others do not make significant concessions on common bonds, said the official, who asked not to be identified and to discuss private matters.

“I hope the government does not accept ESM, it would be illegal and pointless,” opposition leader Matteo Salvini told reporters. “If the Italian government accepts the ESM without the OK of the parliament and therefore the citizens, it will be outside the law and common sense and endanger the savings, property and future of the Italians.”

Rental fees

The new EU package complements the European Central Bank’s measures to support the bloc economy.

The ECB responded more slowly to the corona virus than its key counterparts, but eventually stepped in with a € 750 billion bond purchase program announced on March 18. Policy makers freed these purchases from most of the rules that constrained previous programs and allowed them to do better by helping stressed economies like Italy and Greece.

Combined with other measures, the ECB will spend more than a trillion euros this year on a wide range of public and private debt to reduce borrowing costs and help governments fund any fiscal measures. It has also offered banks ultra-cheap finance if they lend it to companies affected by viruses.

“We will need a major investment program to promote recovery and return to our long-term priorities such as combating climate change,” said Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Wednesday after the finance ministers meeting. “Europe is doing a lot for financial solidarity in Europe. Europe should do a lot for reconstruction afterwards. “

(Updates the markets in the fifth paragraph)

You can find more articles like this at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay up to date with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.