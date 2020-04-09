The EU executive supports extending the closure of the external borders until mid-May

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters). The European Union was due to extend the trip to the continent until mid-May, the block’s executive announced on Wednesday that exceptional measures had been taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The bloc decided in mid-March to close its external borders for unnecessary travel for a month to prevent the 27 member states from closing borders within Europe’s control-free travel zone in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Emergency closures within Europe have affected the transportation of goods and further aggravated the economic problems resulting from the blocking of corona viruses across the continent.

Some airlines, including the Belgian Lufthansa subsidiary Brussels Airlines, have already implemented the step effectively by extending the suspension of flights until May 15.

The move proposed by the European Commission on Wednesday would cover 30 European countries that are in or in line with the continent’s open Schengen area.

In practice, however, countries have often made their own judgment on internal borders, which has resulted in long lines sometimes forming at their borders and exchanging vigorously between capitals to remedy the situation – one of many examples of how Pandemic extends European unity and solidarity. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editor by Jon Boyle)