The EU has demanded an independent investigation into the deaths and violence in Sudan.

The EU has called for an independent investigation into the deaths and violence in Sudan.

Attacks on hospitals, as well as the detention of activists and journalists, must come to an end, according to the delegation.

Sudanese capital, Khartoum

The European Union’s Delegation to Sudan called for an independent investigation into the deaths and violence that have occurred across the country since the military coup last year.

“The EU reiterates the need for independent investigations into all deaths and related violence, and calls for those responsible to be held accountable,” the delegation said in a statement.

“Attacks on hospitals, detentions of activists and journalists, and communication blackouts must all come to an end,” the statement continued.

Three protesters were killed in Khartoum on Thursday, according to Sudan’s Doctors Committee, bringing the total number of deaths to 60 since “civilian rule” rallies began.

A public call has been issued by resistance committees for a new round of demonstrations in the capital and other cities to demand full civilian rule.

Since October, Sudan has been in upheaval.

The Sudanese military deposed Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency on May 25, 2021.

Prior to the military takeover, the country was governed by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials tasked with ensuring a smooth transition until elections in 2023.

On January 1st, Hamdok resigned.

In a deal with the coup leaders, he returned to his post six weeks later.

However, the pro-democracy movement vetoed the deal.

*Mahmoud Barakat is the author of this piece.