The EU hopes to emerge stronger than ever after the “undesirable” Brexit, as it battles Russia, Covid, and the far-right.

As the EU celebrates its 65th birthday, the bloc is confronted with some of its most serious political challenges, ranging from Russian aggression to the rise of the far-right.

The Treaty of Rome, a visionary document that brought six European nations still recovering from the ravages of war into a project to forge peace and prosperity across the continent, was signed 65 years ago this month.

That is a significant milestone: the majority of people who reach the age of 65 plan to retire.

However, the threats to the European Union have not faded with the passage of time, and the year 2022 will see a slew of challenges that threaten the club’s 27 members’ unity.

A far-right election victory in France; a new, more deadly coronavirus variant; a joint Polish-Hungarian blockade of EU decision-making; and a Russian military assault on Ukraine are all possibilities.

While none of them are likely, any of them could paralyze the EU and send it into a tailspin.

The EU’s democratic challenges will be crucial: as a union, the bloc relies on the integrity of each of its member states, and elections always raise the possibility of an anti-democratic candidate winning, no matter how unlikely.

“2022 will be another turbulent year for democracy,” predicts Michael Meyer-Resende, executive director of Berlin-based NGO Democracy Reporting International.

“Many important elections in 2022 will be more like referendums on democracy than elections that offer voters a choice of democratic currents.”

The most important is in France, where President Emmanuel Macron is running for re-election in April before the country elects a new parliament in June.

Because of France’s fractured political landscape, a far-right candidate, like Marine Le Pen in 2017, has a good chance of making it to the presidential run-off second round.

Ms Le Pen, the leader of the National Rally party, appeared to be on track to repeat her victory in 2017, at least until another far-right figure, TV pundit-turned-politician Eric Zemmour, emerged.

Both are racist nationalists who have little regard for traditional democratic values, let alone supranational organizations like the EU: they talk about removing France from the bloc’s constraints.

“If Le Pen or – God help us, Zemmour – wins, the EU will be thrown into chaos.”

