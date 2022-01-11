The EU is ‘extremely concerned’ about a Palestinian prisoner who is on a hunger strike.

According to Physicians for Human Rights, Hisham Abu Hawash is in critical condition and his life is in “immediate danger.”

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The European Union Delegation to the Palestinians (DPAL) expressed grave concern on Monday about the health of a Palestinian detainee who has been on a hunger strike for more than four months in protest of Israel’s detention without trial.

According to a report by Physicians for Human Rights, Hisham Abu Hawash’s life is “immediately in danger,” and he is in critical condition on the 140th day of his hunger strike.

“Detainees have the right to be informed about the charges that are the basis for any detention, and they must be given a fair trial within a reasonable time or be released,” they added, pleading with Israeli authorities to find a quick solution.

The International Committee of the Red Cross paid a visit to Hawash on January 1 to monitor his condition, and the committee expressed “grave concern” about his deteriorating health.

“Every effort must be made to find a solution in order to avoid irreversible health consequences and the potential for tragic loss of life,” they added.