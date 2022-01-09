The EU is prepared to assist Kazakhstan’s stabilization efforts.

The EU is prepared to assist Kazakhstan in achieving stability.

Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, speaks on the phone with Tleuberdi, Kazakhstan’s foreign minister.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

The EU’s foreign policy chief said on Friday that the bloc was ready to help Kazakhstan de-escalate and stabilize amid widespread unrest.

Josep Borrell “expressed EU’s readiness to support de-escalation and stabilization” in a phone call with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi, the EU’s top diplomat wrote on Twitter.

In his tweet, Borrell also stated that the EU was closely monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the importance of human rights and civilian security.

Over the last week, protests against rising liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have devolved into massive riots across Kazakhstan.

At least 18 security officers and 26 protesters have died as a result of the ongoing violence, according to the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded by declaring a state of emergency in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region, from which the protests spread across the country.

He claimed he had given security services orders to shoot and kill those he referred to as “terrorists,” accusing them of continuing to commit acts of violence.

He also approved the government’s resignation and asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Eurasian alliance of former Soviet states, for assistance.