The EU Might Force Phone Makers to Include Removable Batteries

One of the things a lot of people lament about the new rage of fancy smartphones with fancy features is the fact that the phones are all completely sealed up and you can’t get one with a removable battery anymore. You know, because swapping out a flat battery is a lot faster and easier than connecting it to a big chonky battery pack.

Those people may be in luck, though, because new legislation suggests the EU may try and force phone companies to bring removable batteries back.

The news hasn’t been confirmed to the public yet, but Dutch site Het Financieele Dagblad claims to have seen leaked documents that detail this change – with a rumoured announcement date some time in mid-March. The goal is, presumably, is to let users swap out their batteries when they start to die – thereby extending the life of their handset and not having to go to a specialist repair shop.

After all batteries are the most awkward piece of the battery, wearing out far faster than the rest of the tech inside, and issues with old batteries were the reason Apple said it slowed down old iPhones. Plus modern phones are harder to get into than Fort Knox, what with all the hardware and glue they stuff into the back.

It’s going to be quite a while before this can actually be made a reality, assuming the EU passes this legislation and insists phone companies let customers swap out their own batteries. After all it has to go through all the bureaucratic channels, and then the phone companies need time to alter their designs to comply. After all altering the design in such a way is a bit different from changing a charging port.

It’s possible companies may only comply with devices sold within the EU, after all EU law only applies to EU countries (and Brexit Britain, for now), though somehow I doubt that’s going to be feasible from a financial perspective.

How they’re going to react is even less clear. Especially since some of those phone companies like to make a tidy little sum from repairing broken devices, even going so far as to spewing bullshit arguments to try and keep people away from third party repair shops. Yes I’m mainly talking about Apple, but I doubt the other big names will be too happy about it either.

More on this story as we have it. [Het Financieele Dagblad via TechRadar]

Photo by Tyler Lastovich on Unsplash