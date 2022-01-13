‘The EU must put aside its narrow-mindedness and act boldly to improve relations with Turkey.’

‘The EU must abandon shortsightedness and act boldly to improve relations with Turkey.’

President Erdogan has called on the EU to stop sabotaging Turkish-European relations under the guise of solidarity within the bloc.

The EU should put aside its “shortsightedness” this year and “act more bravely to improve ties” with Turkiye, according to the country’s president.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said relations between Turkiye and the EU are being “sabotaged” by hiding behind a pretext of solidarity within the bloc during an annual meeting with EU ambassadors.

He stated that the EU must fight such an approach, and that some member states should “abandon their approach of solving their problems with Turkiye in the corridors of the union.”

Turkiye has “strived to establish a dialogue and diplomatic relationship (with the EU).”

We participated in high-level dialogues on climate change, security, migration, and healthcare, in addition to high-level visits and talks,” Erdogan said.

However, Turkiye’s numerous positive steps “did not receive the response we had expected from the EU,” according to the president, who slammed the bloc’s “stalling tactics.”

Significant issues in the EU, Erdogan claims, such as “establishing a joint migration policy, (and tackling) xenophobia and anti-Islam sentiment,” have been pushed aside, and the bloc has “taken no notable steps” on these pressing issues.

“Anyone with an objective view of such issues recognizes Turkiye as a key country in overcoming such problems as the EU is facing,” he said.

Erdogan said Turkiye continues to negotiate with the EU in areas such as “supply chains, migration, defense, xenophobia and Islamophobia, health, and energy” as a candidate country.

“Turkeyye is a problem-solving country,” he said, adding that EU-Turkey relations must “move forward.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with EU envoys ahead of Erdogan’s speech, later tweeting that they did a broad assessment of “current foreign policy developments.”