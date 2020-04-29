The EU opens sanctioning file to Poland and questions the cleanliness of its next elections

The European Commission has sent Poland a letter informing it of the opening of a sanctioning file, for ignoring all the previous warnings in which they reproach it that the reform of its judicial system “compromises the independence of the judges” and “is against the principles of the European Union ‘. The letter is the first step to start a new phase of the mechanism provided for in Article 7 of the Treaty and which leads to sanctions against this country.

Justice Commissioner Vera Jurova, who has made this decision public, said the Commission “invites the Polish Government to address our concerns” and change the law in question.

Given the special circumstances, the Commission has given two months instead of one, as usual, for the Polish Government to send its allegations on demand, before launching the path of sanctions. For the Commission, its objections “are based on firm legal evidence”.

Furthermore, Commissioner Jurova also hinted that the Commission has “serious concerns” that the extraordinary measures they have envisaged in this country for the presidential election on May 10 may not be in accordance with the principles of European law.

In order not to suspend this electoral call, the Government has decided that there is no campaign and that all citizens vote by mail. “We have told the Polish authorities that we hope that the elections will take place with all guarantees,” said the Czech commissioner before adding that “if I were a Polish citizen, I would be asking myself a lot of questions” about the operation of the electoral process. .