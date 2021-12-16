The EU wants to strengthen environmental laws.

The bill proposes EU-wide definitions of environmental crime, requiring EU members to impose minimum penalties on violators.

BEIJING

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday that laws against environmental crimes be given more teeth.

According to a statement released by the EU executive body, the bill would require EU member states to take criminal law measures against environmental crimes by clarifying definitions and requiring minimum penalties.

Illegal timber trade, illegal ship recycling, discharge of polluting materials from ships, breaking the law on invasive alien species, and bypassing environmental requirements to obtain business licenses would all be criminal offenses under the new legislation.

The legislation would require EU countries to incorporate these new definitions into national criminal law and establish minimum jail and financial penalties.

“Environmental crimes harm people’s health and the environment in an irreversible and long-term way.”

“However, they are difficult to investigate and bring before a court, and sanctions tend to be weak,” said Virginijus Sinkevicius, the EU commissioner for the environment.

The proposal is part of the European Green Deal initiative of the European Commission to combat climate change and environmental degradation.

The European Parliament and EU member states have yet to approve the bill.

According to Interpol and the UN Environment Program, environmental crime is the fourth most important criminal activity in the world, after drug trafficking, human trafficking, and counterfeiting, and it is growing at a rate of 5-7 percent per year.