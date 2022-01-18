The European Commission is concerned about the increasing number of child migrants.

The European Commission is concerned about the growing number of child migrants.

According to a spokeswoman for the commission, unaccompanied children in migration require special protection.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

The EU Commission is concerned about the increasing number of unaccompanied minors and teenagers migrating to EU countries.

“Children in migration are particularly vulnerable due to their age, distance from home, and often separation from parents or carers, and they require specific and appropriate protection,” said Ciara Bottomley, a spokeswoman for the commission.

According to the most recent data from the EU’s statistical institute Eurostat, the total number of asylum applications filed in September exceeded pre-coronavirus levels, including 2,800 unaccompanied children.

According to Eurostat, the statistics in question include children who entered the EU territory without an accompanying adult and those who were abandoned once inside.

The commission had signaled the need for member states to take action to respond to the needs of unaccompanied children in a 2017 communication on the protection of children in migration, she added.

“Improving data collection and cross-border collaboration with relevant authorities, ensuring that a person responsible for child protection is present at an early stage, and putting in place procedures and protocols to systematically report and respond to all instances of unaccompanied children going missing,” she explained, will help to improve the situation.

She said the new rules will “ensure that the best interests of the child are the primary consideration in decision-making,” referring to the commission’s new immigration and asylum package.

“During the screening process, individual assessments will consider children’s specific needs, with tailored actions that reflect children’s specific needs at every stage,” she said, noting that family reunification is a priority.

Unaccompanied minors primarily originate in Afghanistan, Somalia, Guinea, Syria, Albania, Cameroon, Eritrea, and Gambia, according to Eurostat’s most recent data.

Austria received 660 asylum applications, followed by Belgium with 390, the Netherlands with 300, Bulgaria with 245 and Germany with 230.

Over 100 applications were received from Greece, Italy, Spain, and Romania.

– The number of homeless minors is increasing

In recent months, the number of homeless unaccompanied minors has increased in Brussels, the capital of the second country where the most applications are received on behalf of these children.

The lack of refugee housing triggered the crisis.

Infirmieres de Rue (Street Nurses) founder Koen Van den Broeck.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.