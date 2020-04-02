the European force Takuba officially launched

Eleven European countries announced on Friday March 27 the official launch of the future force “Takuba”, a group of European special forces intended to support Malian soldiers in the fight against jihadists. This new force will have the mission of“Assist the Malian armed forces in the fight against terrorist groups and support the current efforts of Operation Barkhane and the G5 Sahel Joint Force”, the participating countries said in a statement after a videoconference meeting, which also included the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, and the President of Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou.

The launch of this European force was announced by the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, during a trip to Mali on November 5, 2019. ” We must train, train and accompany the Sahelian forces, support our brothers in arms so that one day they can face up with their weapons, their moral forces and their whole country behind them. “Said the minister, a few days after the jihadist attack on the In Delimane military camp, where 49 Malian soldiers were killed on November 1, 2019.

Sparse European ranks

Again, not all European countries have shown the same commitment. Only eleven European countries have committed themselves politically to this new military force: Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, the Czech Republic, the Kingdom – United Kingdom and Sweden.

In the field, the ranks will be even more sparse. For the time being, this project initiated by France has been officially joined by five partners: Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands and Portugal. Sweden is awaiting a green light from its parliament to confirm its participation in Takuba, in the form of a helicopter-borne rapid reaction force of 150. Asked, Norway announced Monday March 23 to give up sending soldiers at this stage, lack of sufficient internal political support. Germany also declined.

An operational form still to be specified

This Takuba force – whose name means “Saber” in the Tuareg Tamacheq language – must have a few hundred men. It will begin operations this summer under French command in the Liptako region, on the borders of Niger and Mali, an area known to serve as a sanctuary for jihadist groups, including the Islamic State in the Grand Sahara (EIGS). Its full deployment is scheduled for early 2021.

During this conference call held in the presence of the Ministers 🇲🇱 and 🇳🇪 of defense, the 🇧🇪, 🇩🇰, 🇪🇪, 🇳🇱, 🇵🇹, 🇨🇿 and 🇸🇪 confirmed their intends to participate in this initiative, which has also received political support from 🇩🇪, 🇬🇧 and 🇳🇴. – Florence Parly (@florence_parly) March 27, 2020

“With Takuba, Europeans show their ability to mobilize together for their security”, reacted Friday evening the French Minister for the Armies Florence Parly on Twitter.