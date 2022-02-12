The European Molecular Biology Organization has given the first award to a Turkish scientist.

Elif Nur Firat-Karalar is a cancer researcher who has received a Young Investigator award.

ANKARA

Elif Nur Firat-Karalar, an associate professor in the Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics at Istanbul’s Koc University, studies centrosomes, cilia, and microtubule biology.

Karalar spoke to Anadolu Agency on International Day of Women and Girls in Science, which falls on Friday.

According to the United Nations, the day has been commemorated since 2015 “to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls, as well as further gender equality and women’s empowerment.”

The award-winning scientist earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical research at Bilkent University in Ankara and went on to earn her Ph.D. at UC Berkeley, where she studied the characterization of actin polymerization pathways in cells.

According to her laboratory’s website, she “took a multidisciplinary approach to identify the centriole proteome and address the interactions among centrosome proteins” during her post-doctoral studies at Stanford University.

Karalar returned to Koc University’s Cytoskeleton Research Laboratory in 2014 after working in the United States.

Karalar became the first Turkish scientist to be chosen for EMBO’s Young Investigator Program, which has been recruiting scientists under the age of 40 since 2000.

‘This award represents science and excellence.’

“Our goal is to conduct research on how cells work, how they divide, and how they respond to incoming signals,” Karalar said, noting that they work on basic science-related projects in the lab.

“We’re trying to figure out what these are so we can develop diagnosis and treatment methods for diseases that happen when there’s a disorder,” she explained.

“In fact, there is no serious financial resource coming with this award,” Karalar said after receiving the EMBO award.

“We can say that the symbol of science and excellence is the most important aspect of this award.”

“When you receive this award, you are recognized as one of the top 20 scientists in Europe for that year,” she explained.

“This demonstrates that we are on our way to becoming the nation’s leader.”

