The European Parliament has approved measures to combat illegal online content and services.

ANKARA

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a set of measures to combat illegal online services and content.

The parliament stated in a statement that it wants to hold internet platforms responsible for their algorithms and demand better content moderation.

With 530 votes in favor, 78 against, and 80 abstentions, the draft text was approved.

The voting revealed that EU citizens want an “ambitions digital regulation,” according to Christel Schaldemose, the parliament’s negotiating team leader.

“In the 20 years since we adopted the e-commerce directive, a lot has changed; online platforms have become increasingly important in our daily lives, bringing new opportunities but also new risks,” she said.

She went on to say that the legislature should ensure that “what is illegal offline is also illegal online.”

“The Digital Services Act (DSA) proposal establishes clear responsibilities and accountability for intermediary service providers, particularly online platforms like social media and marketplaces,” according to the statement.

“Due to the unique risks they pose in terms of the dissemination of both illegal and harmful content,” it continued, “very large online platforms (VLOPs) will be subject to specific obligations.”