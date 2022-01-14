The European Union applauds the conviction of a former Syrian intelligence officer by a German court.

The European Union applauds the decision of a German court to convict a former Syrian intelligence officer.

‘Important step towards ending impunity and ensuring justice and accountability in Syria,’ according to the EU External Action Service.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The European Union praised a German court’s decision to convict a former Syrian intelligence officer on Friday.

Anwar Raslan was found guilty of crimes against humanity, according to the European Union External Action Service (EEAS).

Between 2011 and 2012, Anwar Raslan, 58, was the head of the investigation unit at Damascus’ al-Khatib prison and was convicted of crimes against humanity, murders, torture, and sexual assault.

“This verdict is part of the world’s first trial on state-sponsored torture in Syria, and it is an important step toward ending impunity and ensuring justice and accountability in Syria,” the statement continued.

The EEAS also reiterated the EU’s call for the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, to be referred to the Syrian situation.

Raslan was a co-conspirator in at least 27 murders, 25 cases of serious bodily harm, numerous cases of torture, and individual cases of sexual assault and rape, according to the Koblenz Higher Regional Court.

After Syrian torture survivors and witnesses alerted the authorities, he was arrested in Germany in 2019.

Germany’s one-of-a-kind legislation, the Code of Crimes against International Law, gives courts worldwide jurisdiction over war crimes and crimes against humanity, allowing them to open full investigations even if the crimes were not committed on German soil.

The UN human rights chief praised Raslan’s “historic” conviction by a German court on Thursday.