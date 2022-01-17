The European Union applauds the results of Serbia’s constitutional referendum.

The Bloc applauds the approval of constitutional reform on judicial independence as an “important step” toward EU integration.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

The EU hailed the outcome of a constitutional referendum in Serbia on Monday, which approved reforms aimed at strengthening judicial independence.

In a written statement, Peter Stano, the bloc’s lead spokesperson, said, “The EU welcomes the completion of this important step in the Constitutional reform with a view to strengthening the independence of the judiciary, in line with Serbia’s strategic choice to join the European Union.”

To complete the judiciary reform process and ensure effective implementation of the constitutional amendment, Stano stated that several laws would need to be redrafted.

Belgrade’s intention to cooperate with the Council of Europe’s independent advisory body on constitutional matters, the Venice Commission, was also praised in the statement, which included assurances of the bloc’s technical and financial assistance.

The bloc, on the other hand, was disappointed that representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) were not permitted to collect ballots from eligible Serbian voters in Kosovo, as they had done in the past.

With a 30% turnout, over 61 percent of voters approved the constitutional amendment on Sunday to reform the judiciary in accordance with EU accession requirements, according to preliminary results.

The changes would, among other things, increase the independence of the public prosecutor’s office and eliminate political interference in the election of judges and prosecutors, which had previously been subject to parliamentary approval.