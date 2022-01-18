The European Union has launched a (dollar)304 million aid program for Afghans.

Teachers’ salaries, student meals, healthcare, and support for female entrepreneurs will all be covered by the projects.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

The European Commission announced on Tuesday that the European Union has launched 14 projects totaling €268.3 million ((dollar)304 million) to assist Afghans in need.

In a statement, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said, “Today, we demonstrate what we have said many times: we will not abandon the Afghan people.”

“We acted quickly to alleviate the suffering of the population and ensure the Afghan people’s future, particularly women and youth,” he added.

The EU will invest €186 million in seven projects in Afghanistan to support education, health, and working people, including emergency cash for teachers’ salaries, school meals, polio vaccination, and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of €65 million will be allocated from this fund to increase employment by providing workers with meals or cash, as well as supporting women entrepreneurs.

Five more projects worth €79 million will benefit Afghan internally displaced people and refugees in Iran, Pakistan, and Central Asia.

The EU will also increase funding for two projects supporting human rights defenders in Afghanistan by €3.3 million.

The aid is part of a €1 billion package announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in October.

UNICEF, the World Food Programme, the United Nations Development Programme, the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, the World Health Organization, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) will all receive funding to help the Afghan people directly.

As a condition for engaging with the Taliban interim administration, which does not imply recognition of the government, the EU is devoting aid to those in need and sticking to its five-point policy.

These requirements include combating international terrorism, respecting human rights, particularly women’s rights, establishing an inclusive and representative government, allowing humanitarian aid to flow freely, and allowing foreign citizens and Afghans in danger to leave the country freely.