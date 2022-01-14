The European Union, the United States, and the United Kingdom have expressed their support for Serbia’s upcoming constitutional referendum.

Serbia’s upcoming constitutional referendum is welcomed by the EU, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Kosovo must allow Serbs to vote, according to a joint statement signed by Germany, France, and Italy.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

On Friday, the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy expressed their support for Serbia’s upcoming constitutional referendum, which will take place across the country on January.

The US, British, German, Italian, and French embassies in Belgrade welcomed the referendum on a constitutional amendment to reform the judiciary in line with EU requirements, according to a joint statement issued by the EU delegation.

The changes will, among other things, end political interference in the election of judges and give the public prosecutor’s office more autonomy.

According to the statement, the polls are a “critical step toward strengthening the independence of the judiciary and improving the transparency and effectiveness of the country’s rule of law institutions,” which will help Serbia join the EU.

The partners urged Kosovo to allow Serbs living in the country to vote, and they expressed disappointment with the government’s decision not to allow representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to collect ballots as they had done in previous elections.

They also urged Kosovo and Serbia to “avoid actions and rhetoric that exacerbate tensions” and to engage constructively in the EU-facilitated dialogue to maintain regional stability.