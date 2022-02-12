The EU’s diplomatic missions in Kyiv will not be closed, according to a top diplomat.

Despite fears of a Russian invasion, EU and member state embassies remain open in Kiev.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

Despite growing fears of a Russian invasion, the EU and its member states will not close their diplomatic missions in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, said the bloc’s top diplomat on Saturday.

“We will not be closing our diplomatic missions.”

They have remained in Kyiv and will continue to operate in support of EU citizens and in collaboration with Ukrainian authorities,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a statement.

He explained that in response to changing security conditions, EU institutions and member states coordinate their actions and adjust staff presence and travel advice to EU citizens.

The announcement came after an alleged internal email from the EU’s Kyiv representation, in which Ambassador Matti Maasikas urged all employees to leave the country as soon as possible, was leaked to the press on Friday.

In anticipation of a Russian invasion, the US government decided to evacuate the majority of its Kyiv embassy employees on Saturday.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and a number of European Union countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, and Belgium, have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine.

The US has been warning its European allies that Russia is preparing to attack Ukraine after amassing over 100,000 troops in and around the country.