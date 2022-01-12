The EU’s foreign policy chief calls for “clear actions” across the bloc in response to Russia’s threat.

The EU’s foreign policy chief calls for ‘clear actions’ from the entire bloc in response to Russia’s threat.

BRUSSELS, FRANCE

Ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers on Wednesday, the EU’s foreign policy chief called on members of the bloc to come up with clear actions to deal with the threat posed by Russia.

In a blog post, Josep Borrell advised EU foreign ministers to “come to a united EU position and to substantiate our role, backing it up with concrete action tracks.”

On Thursday, top EU diplomats will begin a two-day informal meeting in Brest, France, as France takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to Borrell, European security is jeopardized because Moscow wants to “reconstruct the Soviet geopolitical glacis in Europe and attempt a decoupling between the US and Europe.”

He explained that Russia’s two draft treaties presented to the US and NATO last month “contravene the principles of the European security architecture,” and that they are accompanied by a massive mobilization in and around Ukraine, as well as an “open threat” that Russia will take military action if its demands are not met.

Faced with these challenges, Borrell urged EU members to focus on “what we intend to do” rather than “what we think or want,” and demanded specific actions regarding the “EU’s precise role and contribution” to the European security architecture.

This week, a series of key diplomatic events between Western allies and Russia are scheduled.

During their eight-hour meeting in Geneva on Monday, the US and Russian delegations discussed bilateral issues, but no progress on the Ukraine issue was made.

On Wednesday, the NATO-Russia Council began talks on European security, including the situation in Ukraine.