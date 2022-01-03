The EU’s top diplomat will visit Ukraine for three days.

Ukraine will be visited by a top EU diplomat for three days.

This week, Josep Borrell will visit eastern Ukraine and hold talks with the government to show support against the Russian threat.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) –

The European Commission announced on Monday that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine this week for a three-day visit to show support for Kyiv in the face of Russian threats.

The EU executive body said in a statement that “High RepresentativeVice-President Josep Borrell will travel to Ukraine on January 4-6.”

“His first foreign trip this year emphasizes the EU’s strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity at a time when the country is confronted with a Russian military buildup and hybrid actions,” according to the document.

Borrell will visit eastern Ukraine and the line of contact with his Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as well as hold talks with Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv, during his trip.

Over the last few months, top EU officials have repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, stating that an attack on Ukraine would cost Russia dearly in terms of political and economic costs.

Borrell told EU lawmakers in December that the EU’s diplomatic service had been working in a “prevention mood” to avoid the conflict escalating, but that different scenarios on Russia’s actions against Ukraine had been prepared.

Moscow began supporting separatist forces in eastern Ukraine against the central government in 2014, and has continued to do so for the past seven years.

Moscow deployed significant military forces in and around Ukraine for the second time in 2021 in November.

Since 2014, the EU has imposed restrictive measures in response to the Ukrainian crisis.