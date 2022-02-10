The EU’s top official announces a €150 billion investment plan for Africa.

A €150 billion investment plan for Africa has been announced by the EU chief.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, investments are a means of achieving a shared goal.

On Thursday, the head of the European Commission announced a €150 billion (US$172 billion) investment plan for Africa.

“I’m proud to announce plans for Africa, with a goal of attracting at least €150 billion in investment,” Ursula Von der Leyen said at a news conference in Dakar, Senegal.

She pointed out that this is the EU’s Global Gateway’s first-ever regional plan.

By 2027, the Global Gateway aims to raise up to €300 billion (US$34 billion) for public and private infrastructure projects around the world.

The strategy is expected to leverage private-sector investment by using funds from EU institutions and member countries.

“The values to which Europe and Africa are committed, such as transparency, sustainability, good governance, and concern for the well-being of the people,” she said of the Global Gateway.

Von der Leyen declared Europe to be the continent’s largest and most reliable partner without specifying how the funds would be raised or spent.

Von der Leyen arrived on Wednesday to prepare for a European Union-African Union summit scheduled for February.

17-18 in Brussels, stated that investments will be at the center of the summit discussions because they are “the means of our shared ambition.”

Senegalese President Macky Sall, for one, expects the EU-AU summit to result in a renewed, modernized, and action-oriented partnership.

He stated that Europe and Africa are interested in collaborating.

Sall, who took over the rotating African Union chairmanship last week for a one-year term, said he was dedicated to combating climate change.