The event in Ankara commemorates the 30th anniversary of Turkish-Kyrgyz ties.

The 30th anniversary of Turkish-Kyrgyz relations is being commemorated in Ankara.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev marked the 30th anniversary of Turkish-Kyrgyz relations by speaking at a conference hosted by the Ankara Center for Crisis and Policy Studies (ANKASAM) in the Turkish capital.

“Over the last 30 years, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey have achieved great successes in terms of improving dialogue and cooperation on significant issues,” he said.

He added that the two countries have signed over a hundred agreements and protocols in areas such as politics, economics, culture, science, education, and military cooperation.

“Over the last 30 years, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey have worked together to support each other in difficult times,” Omuraliev added.

“Turkey occupies a unique position in Kyrgyzstan’s international trade, and it is one of our most important investment and trade partners.”

He claimed that over 100 Turkish businesspeople have been operating in Kyrgyzstan for more than 30 years, and that the number of companies founded by Turkish citizens or legal entities in Kyrgyzstan has surpassed 1,000 by 2021.

Omuraliev said the trade volume between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey was (dollar)519.2 million in 2019, (dollar)507.5 million in 2020, and (dollar)661.1 million between January and October 2021.

He also stated that the Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University is one of the most significant examples of successful diplomatic interactions in the fields of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Relations between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan are strained.

On January 1, the two countries established diplomatic relations.

29th of September 1992

In the same year, the embassies in Bishkek and Ankara were opened.

In 1997, Turgut Ozal, Turkey’s eighth president, and Askar Akayev, Kyrgyzstan’s first president, signed the Agreement on Eternal Friendship and Cooperation.

In 2012, the two countries also agreed to form a high-level strategic cooperation council and signed a joint statement on the subject.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which is run by the Turkish government, provides the most development and social aid to Kyrgyzstan.

Turkey ranks fourth among countries investing in Kyrgyzstan, after Russia, China, and Kazakhstan, according to data from the Kyrgyzstan National Statistical Committee.

A total trade volume of more than (dollar)500 million is generated by nearly 300 Turkish companies currently operating in the country.