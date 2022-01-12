The expansion of a luxury lodge group is aided by an increase in the number of tourists visiting the United Kingdom.

The expansion of a luxury lodge group is aided by an increase in the number of visitors to the United Kingdom.

According to the Staycation Market Report 2021, 53% of British people surveyed intend to vacation in the United Kingdom in 2022.

There is no denying that the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the travel industry.

Constantly changing testing and isolating rules, combined with a lack of consumer confidence, have made for a dreadful couple of years for much of the market.

However, while international vacations have taken a hit, UK-based attractions have had some of their busiest seasons ever.

Landal GreenParks, a European holiday lodge company, has announced plans to open nine new UK sites this year (2022), bringing the total number of UK holiday parks to 19.

According to Parkdean Resorts’ Staycation Market Report 2021, 53% of British people surveyed said they planned to vacation in the UK in 2022.

Online searches for “travel UK” increased by 83 percent between June 2020 and June 2021.

The term “UK family holidays” grew by 235%.

Landal sees this as an ideal time for a multi-million pound expansion, which is perhaps unsurprising.

“We are thrilled to be bringing nine new sites to the UK – the fastest growing part of the Landal GreenParks European portfolio,” said Paul Hardingham, Landal’s UK managing director, who oversaw the opening of three new UK sites in 2021.

“We were looking at very ambitious growth plans into 2022 after an incredibly strong summer and autumn for our UK business.”

The new locations will be in Devon, Cornwall, South West Scotland, and Lincolnshire, and will join a portfolio that already includes the Peak District, Northumberland, and the Cornish coast.

Landal GreenParks operates a network of holiday villages in Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Hungary, Switzerland, and Denmark, as well as the United Kingdom.

Most lodges have balconies with private hot tubs, and many of the campsites are family-friendly.

This is most certainly the case at Landal Sandybrook.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Boom in UK holidays helps luxury lodge group to expand