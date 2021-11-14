The explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which killed one person and injured another, is being investigated by terror police.

The explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which killed one person and injured another, is being investigated by terrorism police.

A car explosion outside a Liverpool hospital killed one person and injured another, prompting an investigation.

investigation into counter-terrorism

Counter-terrorism officers, emergency services, and the Army’s bomb disposal unit are all on the scene at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, according to Merseyside Police.

A report of a blast was received at 10 a.m. by police.

59 a.m., just before the national moment of silence for Remembrance Sunday at 11 a.m.

“Unfortunately, one person has died, and another has been taken to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, which are thankfully not life-threatening,” Merseyside Police said.

“Based on what we’ve learned so far, the car in question was a taxi that arrived at the hospital shortly before the explosion.”

“We’re still trying to figure out what happened, and it could be a while before we can confirm anything,” the police department said. “We’re keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion,” the police department said, “but given how it happened, Counter Terrorism Police аre leading the investigation with Merseyside Police out of caution.”

As officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the explosion, no terrorist incident has been declared at this time.