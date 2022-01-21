The face of a “beautiful young woman” who lived 4,600 years ago in Ancient Egypt was revealed after a mummy was 3D-scanned.

The face of a “beautiful young woman” from Ancient Egypt was revealed after a mummy was 3D-scanned.

Using forensics, scientists were able to reconstruct the face of a 4,600-year-old female mummy.

Scientists believe she was a “beautiful” brown-eyed lady.

The mummy, known as Shep-en-Isis, or Schepenese, has been the subject of months of research by a team of scientists. It has been in Switzerland since 1820.

The group, which included members from Sicily’s FAPAB Research Center and Australia’s Flinders University, had only one goal: to digitally reconstruct the mummy using CT scans and morphological data from her skeleton.

The team was finally able to see the fruits of their labor after enlisting the help of Cicero Moraes, a 3D designer from Brazil who is known for creating facial reconstructions of historical figures such as Jesus Christ.

The scientists built the facial features one by one, starting with tissue, eyes, and skin, then moving on to finer details like hair and freckles.

As they were mummified, the shape of the ears, in particular, could be recreated with great accuracy.

“The harmonious and well-proportioned skull suggests that Schepenese was most likely a beautiful lady during her lifetime,” the experts conclude.

According to the team, her “good” and “completely preserved” teeth were one of the most distinguishing physical features of the reconstruction.

The mummy remains are currently housed in Switzerland’s So Galo Abbey Library, which commissioned the project.

Shep-en-Isis was discovered in 1819 at Deir el-Bahari, a temple complex on the Nile’s west bank.

According to the markings on her sarcophagus, she was the daughter of a priest in the city of Thebes and likely belonged to a wealthy family.

Dr Michael Habicht of Flinders University told Aventuras na História, “Based on Shep-en-Isis’ anatomical age and the style of her inner coffin, she must have been born by around 650 BC and died between 620 and 610 BC.”

The team was unable to determine if she was the mother of any children.

