The face of Jim Morrison, frontman of The Doors, is visible in a dent on the garage door of a family.

Jim Morrison, the frontman for the Doors, appears to have risen from the dead — in the form of a garage door dent.

Neil Byrne and his two children were terrified by the shadowy image of the star of People Are Strange.

When reversing in the dark, construction boss Neil, 51, caused the damage with his van’s towbar.

When he pulled into the drive late at night, he noticed Lizard King Morrison staring back.

“It’s almost like Jim Morrison’s ghost came to haunt The Doors,” Neil, from Birmingham, said.

“At first, it frightened me.

I was stumped as to what it could be.

“I didn’t realize it was a dent until I got closer with the headlights.”

Neil’s son Harry, 12, and daughter Avani, eight, have joked that the mark resembles their 56-year-old uncle Dave Pickersgill.

Morrison, a Florida native, was one of the biggest stars in the world in the late 1960s and early 1970s, thanks to hits like Light My Fire, Break On Through, and Riders on the Storm.

He died in his Paris bathtub at the age of 27 in 1971, apparently from a heart attack, after being a heavy drug user.

His death, however, remains a mystery due to the lack of a post-mortem.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 0207 782 4104.

You can reach us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

We, too, pay for videos.

To add yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, click here to get The Sun newspaper delivered for free.