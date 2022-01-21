The fact that Glasgow Central Station is a crime hotspot has prompted calls for immediate action.

The crime hotspot status of Glasgow Central Station has prompted demands for immediate action.

In the year to November 2021, over 180 crimes were reported in or near the station, more than triple the amount reported at Glasgow Queen Street.

Following Central Station’s designation as Scotland’s most dangerous train station, politicians in Glasgow have called for immediate action.

Over 180 crimes were reported in or near the station in the year to November 2021, according to shocking new figures from British Transport Police, more than triple the amount reported at Glasgow Queen Street.

There were 66 reports of violence or sexual offenses, 24 reports of drug possession, 17 reports of weapon possession, 15 reports of shoplifting, 14 reports of criminal damage or arson, eight reports of bicycle theft, and two reports of robbery.

The alarming statistics have prompted calls for action to combat the high levels of crime reported in the area around the station, with one suggestion being that more police officers be stationed in the area to deter criminal activity.

“These figures will be incredibly concerning to the people of Glasgow, particularly when compared to other stations of similar size and prominence such as Edinburgh Waverley,” Labour MSP for Glasgow Paul Sweeney told the Scottish Daily Express.

“It’s also concerning that such a high number of offenses occurred during a period when most people were working from home and the nighttime economy was shut down.”

“Logic would dictate that this should imply a reduction in crime, and we urgently need to figure out what motivates people to commit crimes at this location.”

“With such a large number of people passing through it on a daily basis, it is unavoidable that there will be some level of criminal activity associated with it.”

However, given the large number of police resources stationed there, I would recommend that some of them be redeployed to the surrounding areas in the short term to deter criminal activity.

“We must also consider longer-term solutions.”

Glasgow’s city center has deteriorated, and I am concerned that this may be a contributing factor.

“We urgently need to form a City Centre Taskforce to address the reasons for the decline across the board.”

