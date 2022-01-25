The fact that Sue Gray’s report has been published is irrelevant; what she has discovered is damning enough for Boris Johnson.

The fact that Sue Gray’s report has been published is irrelevant; what she has discovered is enough to convict Boris Johnson.

Commissioner Cressida Dick of the Metropolitan Police Department says there is enough evidence to investigate’serious and flagrant’ lockdown violations.

This could be enough for Tory MPs who are on the fence to write letters of no confidence.

If Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street parties is delayed, as expected, due to the Metropolitan Police investigation, it does not mean Boris Johnson is exempt from serious questions about his leadership.

In fact, the opposite is more likely to be true.

Ms Gray’s Whitehall investigation has uncovered damning evidence of lockdown-breaking at the heart of government, according to Met commissioner Cressida Dick, who announced that her force will conduct an inquiry into the parties.

Conservative MPs, including those debating whether to write letters of no confidence, and Cabinet ministers who may be growing concerned about events at No10, now know that the Gray inquiry has found sufficient evidence of wrongdoing to warrant a Scotland Yard investigation.

The Gray report is expected to be damaging when it is released, with senior civil servants likely to resign.

We don’t know what she thinks about the Prime Minister’s role in the break-up of the lockdown.

But, for the time being, the Gray report is unimportant in Westminster and the rest of the country while it waits for publication.

The Prime Minister, as well as loyal MPs and ministers, may continue to argue that we must wait not only for the Gray report’s publication, but also for the Scotland Yard investigation.

Nonetheless, political damage has been done to Mr Johnson’s already precarious grip on power.

What has now come to light could be enough to prompt more no-confidence letters.

Dame Cressida told the London Assembly that where there was evidence and three criteria were met, police investigations into violations of covid regulations were carried out.

There was evidence that those involved knew, or should have known, that what they were doing was illegal; not investigating would jeopardize the law’s legitimacy; and there was little ambiguity about the absence of any reasonable defense.

Dame Cressida believes these criteria were met, as evidenced by her decision to launch an inquiry into Downing Street.

The Met Police have previously been asked about the No10 parties.

