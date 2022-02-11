The failings that forced Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to resign.

The failings that forced Cressida Dick to resign

In a dramatic announcement on Thursday, Dame Cressida said she would step down.

Following the loss of the Mayor of London’s support, Dame Cressida Dick said she had “no choice” but to resign as Metropolitan Police Commissioner last night.

The beleaguered Met chief was reportedly summoned to a meeting with Sadiq Khan at 4.30pm on Thursday to discuss her plan to reform the force following a series of scandals and allegations of a toxic workplace culture.

She, on the other hand, declined to attend and instead offered her resignation, which caught the Home Office off guard.

Her departure was announced just hours after she stated that she had “no intention” of resigning.

Despite her dramatic U-turn yesterday, her departure comes after a string of serious controversies at the Met under her leadership.

The Metropolitan Police Service has been accused of a slew of errors in the investigation into the murders of two sisters, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, in 2020.

Following the police watchdog’s conclusion that the force’s level of service was “unacceptable,” Dame Cressida said she would apologize to the siblings’ families.

She admitted that the investigation into the two sisters’ disappearance “fell short.”

When the women failed to return home on June 6, they were reported missing, but no search efforts were made by police.

Their bodies were discovered close to their last-known location during a search led by the family on June 7, and their mother Mina Smallman claims officers failed to take their disappearance seriously because of their race.

Two officers were sentenced to two years and nine months in prison in December 2021 for taking and sharing “utterly distasteful” photographs of the two sisters’ bodies on social media, as well as using mysogynistic language in Whatsapp messages, describing them as “dead birds.”

When she and her partner were stopped in their car and handcuffed by Met officers in July 2020, athlete Bianca Williams accused the Met of racial profiling.

Ms Williams believes they were targeted because “we are black and we drive a Mercedes,” and a video of the incident has sparked widespread outrage.

The force’s directorate of professional standards found no evidence of misconduct among its officers, but it apologized for the inconvenience.

