The failure of Jonathan Van-Tam to mention Boris Johnson in his resignation statement may speak for itself.

The fact that Jonathan Van-Tam failed to mention Boris Johnson in his resignation statement may be telling in and of itself.

There’s no indication that Van-Tam’s departure is linked to ‘partygate,’ but the missing reference will raise eyebrows today.

Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, has announced his resignation, dealing a major blow to the extended football and train metaphors used to describe the Covid pandemic.

The no-nonsense doctor is stepping down as the government’s press conference wingback and returning to academia’s branch line.

When the news broke that Van-Tam had been named one of the top public servants in the country for the past two years, many people applauded him.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, said it had been an honor to work with such a “national treasure.”

Boris Johnson thanked ‘JVT’ for his “extraordinary contribution to our country and invaluable advice throughout the pandemic” via Twitter.

Professor Chris Whitty, “the CMO team, my fellow scientists, public health professionals and clinicians,” and “the countless numbers who work behind the scenes” were all mentioned in Van-Tam’s resignation statement.

But there was no mention of the Prime Minister on that list.

Now, let’s be clear: Van-Tam’s departure has nothing to do with Boris Johnson’s handling of “partygate.”

He, like Whitty, frequently chastises journalists for misinterpreting or exaggerating their statements.

Perhaps JVT will find time to praise ministers before the end of the day.

The omission of Johnson’s name from his list of deserving tributes, however, may tell its own story for some.

Van-Tam has rarely clashed with ministers or the Prime Minister, though I recall the PM gently reprimanding his deputy chief medical officer in December 2020 for suggesting that the public should consider wearing masks and using hand sanitizers over the long term, as many people in the Far East do.

In May 2020, Van-Tam reaffirmed his reputation for candor when he slammed the idea of a 14-day quarantine for international visitors.

According to him, such a plan “makes the most scientific sense…when incidence in the receiving country is low” and people are arriving from countries “where incidence is high.”

To put it another way, if our Covid rate is high, raising the drawbridge may be pointless.

It is, as well.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Jonathan Van-Tam’s failure to mention Boris Johnson in his resignation statement may tell it’s own story