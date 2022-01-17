The failure of Unilever’s bid for GSK’s consumer goods division could lead to a bidding war between Nestlé and private equity firms.

Unilever’s failed bid for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer products division could spark a bidding war for the maker of Panadol pain relievers and Sensodyne toothpaste, with Nestlé and private equity firms among the potential buyers.

On Saturday, it was revealed that GSK had rejected three Unilever bids for its consumer products division, which had been earmarked for a spin-off and was valued at around £50 billion.

Unilever, which sells everything from Domestos bleach to Dove soap to Marmite and Hellman’s mayonnaise, defended its bid, saying the consumer healthcare division is a “strong strategic fit.”

GSK, on the other hand, said the £50 billion offer “fundamentally undervalued” the company.

On Monday morning, Unilever’s stock fell more than 6%, while GSK’s rose 5%, making them the FTSE 100’s biggest losers and gainers, respectively, as investors bet on a larger bid materializing.

Even as investors continued to sell off their shares, it prompted Unilever to declare on Monday morning that it would focus on growing its health, beauty, and hygiene business.

Unilever had planned to release a strategic update later this month, and this move was part of it.

The market’s reaction, according to analysts, indicated that investors were unlikely to approve Unilever’s proposed merger.

The drop in share price, according to Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, “probably reflects investors’ fears that Unilever will come back with a higher offer and potentially pay too much.”

GSK’s investors, he added, appeared to be hopeful that Unilever’s failed bids “effectively fire the starting gun for a bid war for the consumer goods unit,” with potential suitors including Swiss food and drink conglomerate Nestlé or private equity firms.

“Unilever appears to be bidding for the unit because it needs to inject some excitement into its business after recent sales and profit margin disappointments,” Mould said.

“For GSK shareholders, it’s a Marmite situation: they either want a quick return now through a sale or better returns in the future through the planned demerger.”

