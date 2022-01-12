The family claims they are being evicted due to a vaccine mandate imposed by the Canadian Ronald McDonald House.

The family claims they are being evicted due to a vaccine mandate by the Canadian Ronald McDonald House.

A family claims they are being evicted from a Ronald McDonald House in Vancouver because of a vaccine requirement.

On Monday, the organization’s British Columbia and Yukon branch notified residents of the mandate, stating that it will take effect in January for anyone aged five and up.

For those unfamiliar with Ronald McDonald House, it’s a nonprofit organization that aims to assist families with sick children in staying close to medical facilities “at little to no cost.” It started in the United States (specifically, Philadelphia), but it now has locations all over the world.

According to a copy of the policy obtained by True North News, the vaccine policy is intended to “provide and maintain a safe and healthy environment for all of its Family guests, Workers, Visitors, and Volunteers in accordance with applicable occupational health and safety legislation and public health guidelines.”

Residents and visitors have until January to comply with the policy.

Although locations plan to scan and screen for vaccination passports beginning in January, people must wait until January 31 to get at least one dose.

According to MRCTV, this mandate gained widespread public attention after a man named Austin Fergason took to social media holding up the notice and claiming that he and his family, including his four-year-old son who has leukemia, are facing eviction due to the new mandate.

“This is some kind of crazy evil like I’ve never seen in my life,” Fergason says in the video, which is trending on Twitter with the hashtag “(hashtag)BoycotttMcDonalds.”

The Canadian RMH, according to Vancouver City News, says otherwise, assuring the public that family services teams and social workers are being used to assist unvaccinated families in finding alternative housing.