The family of a British man who was stabbed to death in Bali is trying to raise funds to return his body home.

THE HEARTBROKEN FAMILY OF A BRITISH DAD who was stabbed to death in Bali is raising funds to return his body to the United Kingdom.

Matt Harper, 48, of Gloucester, was discovered dead in his home on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi last week after suffering multiple stab wounds.

His bereaved family has set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising funds to fly his body back to the UK.

Cops are investigating his death, but the current working theory is that he committed “suicide” by stabbing himself multiple times.

Matt’s family said he died “in the most horrific and tragic way,” but the circumstances “cannot be discussed at this time due to an ongoing investigation,” according to a Facebook post from his stepdaughter Lauren.

“We are truly heartbroken,” she said, adding, “we know Matt was a character and one that we will never forget.”

“He was loved by so many of you, friends from all over the world, near and far; he was funny, kind, and intelligent; he would do anything for those he cared about.

“Please come together and help the family get Matt back to us in the UK, which would at the very least give us some peace of mind knowing he is close by.”

Matt, who had been working in Bali since February 2020, was allegedly murdered while on a video call with family in the UK, according to his friends.

His Indonesian-born girlfriend Emmy Pakpahan, who was interrogated by cops and is still being investigated, claims he was “hallucinating” and “scared” before he died.

She claims he had a mental breakdown and purposefully hurt himself, claiming he was “scared” when he awoke at 3.30 a.m. on Thursday.

“Oh my god, oh my god,” she sobbed as she filmed tragic Matt’s final moments through a window.

I’m at a loss for what to do.”

