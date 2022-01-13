The family of a couple found murdered in Texas 40 years ago after ‘joining a cult’ is still looking for their missing child.

The family of a couple found murdered in Texas 40 years ago after ‘joining a cult’ is still searching for their missing child.

A MURDERED couple has been identified 40 years after they allegedly joined a religious sect, but their baby remains unaccounted for.

Harold Dean Clouse and Tina Linn Clouse of Texas married in 1979, but Harold Dean Clouse went missing in 1981.

The two were 22 and 18 at the time of their disappearance, and their DNA was tested by genealogy investigators decades later, and the case was linked to a couple murdered in 1981.

However, their 41-year-old daughter Hollie Marie has yet to be discovered.

“I will never forget my son and his son Tina,” Harold’s mother, Donna Casasanta, told USA Today.

She expressed her desire to see her granddaughter and stated that she is “praying” for the opportunity to do so.

Debbie Brooks, Harold’s younger brother, said her younger sibling joined a religious sect in the 1970s.

After returning from a “misadventure,” he became “infatuated” with Tina, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Casasanta admitted that she didn’t realize the relationship was serious until her son informed the family that they married in a courthouse.

Following their move to Texas, her son used to write to her, but the letters eventually stopped.

According to Casasanta, police “excused the disappearance by saying they were leaving with the cult.”

She received a call months later from people claiming to have her son’s car and offering to return it to her for (dollar)1,000.

Harold’s mother paid the money, and three women in their twenties and thirties arrived at her house dressed in robes.

Casasanta wanted to talk to Harold, but the women couldn’t give him or his wife any information.

In January 1981, a dog in Harris County discovered a human arm, which assisted cops in finding two bodies.

A man appeared to have been beaten to death, while a woman appeared to have been strangled, according to police.

During their search for clues and evidence, cops discovered gym shorts and a bloody towel.

Investigators wanted to extract DNA in order to solve the cold case, so their bodies were recovered in 2011.

Identifinders International, a genetic genealogy organization, asked forensics to test the remains late last year, but no links were found.

One of the investigators, Misty Gills, told USA Today that the remains were “in good condition.”

According to reports, they were able to match Harold’s DNA to close Kentucky cousins.

Harold and Tina’s deaths remain a mystery to their families.

Hollie, on the other hand, was never found, and her family is still searching for answers.

She was last seen in Lewisville, Texas, according to police, and the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.