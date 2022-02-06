The family of a star of ‘The Walking Dead’ believes he was kidnapped and murdered, according to reports.

According to reports, the actor from ‘The Walking Dead’ was kidnapped and murdered by his family.

According to multiple reports, the family of an actor who had a recurring role on “The Walking Dead” believes he was kidnapped and killed earlier this week.

Moses J Moseley, 31, was discovered dead in Stockbridge, Georgia last week after appearing as a zombie multiple times in the hit series.

Police discovered him in his car, with the doors locked and a gun in his lap, according to reports.

He was shot in the face, according to reports.

Teerea Kimbro, his sister, claimed ownership of the weapon and said she and her brother frequently went to a shooting range together.

She also claimed Moseley had a taping scheduled for Monday but did not show up, which she claimed he would “never” do.

Moseley’s family had been looking for him for several days before turning to OnStar for help.

Kimbro told TMZ that her brother “loved life,” and that she “believes wholeheartedly” that he was kidnapped and murdered.

“It’s being investigated as a possible suicide,” Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee told TMZ. “However, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out.”