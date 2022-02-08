The family of serial killer Levi Bellfield believes he killed Lin and Megan Russell.

The family of serial killer Levi Bellfield believes he was responsible for the murders of Lin and Megan Russell.

Bellfield, 53, is also suspected of being behind dozens of unsolved attacks, according to his family.

According to The Sun, a close female relative said she would be willing to provide DNA if it would help convict him for the brutal attack on the family in 1996.

She spoke after The Sun on Sunday revealed how Bellfield, who was already serving a life sentence, made a formal four-page confession last month.

He described in detail how he killed Lin, 45, and Megan, six, as well as the family’s dog, and left Josie, nine, in critical condition.

Despite this, Michael Stone, now 61, is serving a life sentence for the 1996 slayings on a bridle path near Chillenden, Kent.

If he admitted to the murders, he would be eligible for parole this year, but he has always denied any responsibility.

Bellfield previously recanted a confession to the murders he made to a prisoner.

He’s also admitted to lying to cops about other crimes he claimed responsibility for before retracting his claims.

“I’m convinced Levi carried out the Russell murders,” a close relative told The Sun.

“I’ve been thinking about it for years.”

I’m not surprised by this revelation.

He’s a monster, pure and simple evil.”

Former partner Johanna Collings claimed Bellfield had celebrated her 25th birthday on the day of the murders, giving him an apparent alibi.

Joanna, on the other hand, is now thought to have mixed up the days of the week.

“The alibi provided at the time is not something I believe,” Bellfield’s relative, who did not want to be identified, said.

We’d like to assist Michael Stone, she continued.

Bellfield, I’ve always assumed, did it.

“Anything they require will be provided by us.”

We’d conduct DNA tests to aid any future police investigation.

“It’s imperative that this confession be taken seriously.

Anything is possible for Bellfield.

We are all convinced that Michael Stone is not guilty.”

“Bellfield is the worst person in the world,” the relative continued.

Years ago, we left him behind.

The word “monster” doesn’t even come close to describing him.

My personal opinion is that he is to blame.

“He’s the epitome of evil.”

This needs to be revisited because I believe you have a man like Michael Stone serving a life sentence who should not be.

This is an in-depth admission.

It has a distinct flavor.”

“We fear there are dozens more out there who he attacked and even killed,” she said.

Rebecca Wilkinson, Bellfield’s ex-girlfriend who broke up with him a year before the Russell murders, also believes his new prison confession.

“I knew he’d say it,” she explained.

