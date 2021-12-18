The far-right presidential candidate in France has been chastised by the French media for using illegal imagery and logos.

The far-right presidential candidate in France has been chastised by the French media for his unauthorized use of imagery and logos.

On Wednesday, far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was slammed by French media outlets, with some threatening legal action over his unauthorized use of logos and images in a video announcing his candidacy.

In a YouTube video published Tuesday, Zemmour used a wide range of imagery and logos from prominent news channels, including BFM TV, France24, and their sister channel Radio France International (RFI), without first obtaining permission.

“If our demands are not met, we will investigate our legal options,” France24 said in a statement.

“The clip was scrutinized by our legal team,” Zemmour’s team said in a statement to BFM TV.

95% of the images are ours or in the public domain, and the vast majority of them are perfectly usable.”

Zemmour sits at a desk in a hushed, dark library setting, reading from pages in front of him, and the video interlaces a constant barrage of images with him.

Images from the Senate’s television station, Public Senat, were also used by Zemmour’s team.

“There were five seconds of images with its logo that were not its property because it belonged to President Emmanuel Macron’s political party, La Republique En Marche,” the channel’s spokesperson said.

The elections are scheduled for April, and Zemmour, who will run as an independent, will face stiff competition from incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, as well as far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

In France, the unaffiliated candidate is a divisive figure.

He is a Jew of Algerian descent who is well-known for his inflammatory and often bigoted remarks. He has been convicted of racist statements twice in French courts, once in 2011 and again in 2018.

The European Court of Human Rights is reviewing the case from 2018.

He has been acquitted of six other charges since 2008.

He claims that “Islam is a threat to France,” claiming that its values are incompatible with those of the Republic.

Zemmour also promotes Replacement Theory, a far-right belief that white people will be replaced by non-whites in the near future.

