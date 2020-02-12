“The Farewell” wins top prize at 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Chinese-American film director Lulu Wang’s comedy drama “The Farewell” won Best Feature award Saturday night at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

The awards, held in the U.S. coastal city of Santa Monica in Los Angeles County, honor the finest achievements of American independent filmmakers.

The film, written and directed by Wang, stars Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin and Zhao Shuzhen among others. Based in part on Wang’s life experiences, the film follows a Chinese-American girl returning to China to say goodbye to her terminally-ill grandmother.

Zhao, who plays the grandmother in “The Farewell,” won Best Supporting Female award, while Willem Dafoe won Best Supporting Male award for his role as Thomas Wake in the psychological horror film “The Lighthouse.”

Renee Zellweger took home the award for Best Female Lead for her performance in the biographical drama “Judy.” Adam Sandler nabbed Best Male Lead award for the crime thriller film “Uncut Gems.”

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, the directors of “Uncut Gems,” took home the prize for Best Director.

South Korean black comedy thriller “Parasite” won Best International Film, while the Best Documentary award went to “American Factory,” the first film from former U.S. First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.